JOHNSTON CITY — James "Jim” Barker, 67, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Jim was born June 6, 1952, in Herrin, the son of Leonard and Margaret (Worth) Barker.

He married, the love of his life Deanna (Kunkel) on Aug. 29, 1975. They enjoyed 44 wonderful years together. She survives.

After graduating from Johnston City High School in 1971, he joined the apprenticeship program at Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, becoming a journeyman lineman. He worked outside construction for Henkel-McCoy, and Oil Field Electric, retiring from Ameren (CIPS) in 2017 after 30 years. He enjoyed many friendships with his co-workers.

He was a member of the IBEW and a former member of the Moose Club in West Frankfort.

Jim was blessed with a son, Brandon Barker and wife, Haleigh (Davis); three beautiful grandchildren, Gracie Lynn, Grady Lane, and Gryder Leigh. He loved them very much and was proud of his family and their accomplishments; and tried to attended ball games, concerts, and other activities when his health allowed. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, June Kunkel; brothers-in-law, Guy Kunkel, Paul (Lisa) Kunkel; sister-in-law, Patti Kirkpatrick; brother-in-law, Ron Shew; several nephews and nieces, Ronnie Gene (Melody Neideffer) Shew, Susan (Greg) Hampton, Kyle (Erica) Kirkpatrick, Kris (Jessica) Kirkpatrick, Jason (Nicole) Kunkel, Bill (Ashley) Kunkel, and Jamie Kunkel; 14 great-nephews and great-nieces; an aunt, Gloria Barker; special cousins, Doug (Kay) Barker, Steve (Kathy) Barker, Kim (Mark) Heiple, and Danny (Karen) Crain.

He was preceded by his parents; a sister, Sharon Kay Shew; father-in-law, Bill Kunkel; brother-in-law, Tim Kirkpatrick; maternal and paternal grandparents; plus several aunts and uncles.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Johnston City High School Class of 1971 scholarship fund and will be accepted at the Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City.

To sign the guest register or for more information, visit www.murmanandwilson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Barker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

