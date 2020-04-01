JOHNSTON CITY — James "Jim” Barker, 67, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Jim was born June 6, 1952, in Herrin, the son of Leonard and Margaret (Worth) Barker.

He married, the love of his life Deanna (Kunkel) on Aug. 29, 1975. They enjoyed 44 wonderful years together. She survives.

After graduating from Johnston City High School in 1971, he joined the apprenticeship program at Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, becoming a journeyman lineman. He worked outside construction for Henkel-McCoy, and Oil Field Electric, retiring from Ameren (CIPS) in 2017 after 30 years. He enjoyed many friendships with his co-workers.

He was a member of the IBEW and a former member of the Moose Club in West Frankfort.