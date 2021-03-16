SAINT CHARLES, Missouri — James "Jim" Hammonds of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He is survived by his nephew, Duane (Kimberly) Piper; his great-nephews: Joel (Ashly) Piper and Neil Piper; his great-great-niece and nephews: Maci, Owen, and Ethan; his sister-in-law, Debbie (Tim) Martin; and his nephews: James (Jesse) Clark and Nick Clark.

Jim belonged to the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the American Welding Society. He was a lifelong fan of the sport of baseball, especially his St. Louis Cardinals. Staying active was important for Jim and he liked to get out as often as he could to enjoy a walk on a pleasant day. Jim was fond of games and puzzles and he was known for both his keen interest in chess and the fact that any jigsaw puzzle he set out to solve never had fewer than 1000 pieces. He held a membership in a R/C Planes club which, though not exactly his forte, was something he gave an honest shot at.