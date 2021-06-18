James "Jim" L. Heern
Feb. 27, 1934 - June 16, 2021
ALTO PASS - James "Jim" L. Heern, 87, of Alto Pass, IL and formerly of Carbondale, IL went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born on February 27, 1934 as the son to Carl and Lela Heern. He married Ola Williams on June 14, 1953 who preceded him in death in 1999.
He is survived by his two daughters: Chris (Everett) Bittle of Alto Pass, IL, Monica (Matt) Crouse of Arrington, TN; dear sister Virginia Waddington of Carbondale, IL; granddaughter, Candice Meadows; grandson Brocklin Bittle; bonus granddaughter Jennifer Windings; seven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also the proud "Daddy and Papa" to his Pomeranian and best buddy Rufus who was always by his side; as well as many beloved grand-dogs!
Jim served in the U.S. Army as a cook from 1953 to 1954. He then worked in the retail grocery business for 42 years. He could also be seen throughout Carbondale mowing yards as his love for gardening and outdoors turned into a hobby/business for over 50 years.
He also enjoyed League Bowling and jigsaw puzzles, as well as baking. His well-known apple and cherry cobblers were always a favorite!
Above all, he enjoyed every day of life with a smile and a humble attitude. His love of God and family could be seen with his kind heart and generosity towards everyone he met.
He attended Pomona Ridge Sunday School for many years and was a member of Boskydell Baptist Church, and later became a member of Alto Pass Pentecostal Church. Jim was a long time member of Odd Fellows Lodge.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale, IL with Brother Bill Carter officiating. Entombment will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, IL with military honors. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to invite guests to bring special photos or memories and to wear blue in honor of Jim's favorite color, infectious smile, and loving blue eyes.
Donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital and Wright Way Animal Rescue in Murphysboro, IL. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Meredith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To share a story or memory of Jim, please visit www.meredithfh.com.
