James "Jim" L. Heern

Feb. 27, 1934 - June 16, 2021

ALTO PASS - James "Jim" L. Heern, 87, of Alto Pass, IL and formerly of Carbondale, IL went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on February 27, 1934 as the son to Carl and Lela Heern. He married Ola Williams on June 14, 1953 who preceded him in death in 1999.

He is survived by his two daughters: Chris (Everett) Bittle of Alto Pass, IL, Monica (Matt) Crouse of Arrington, TN; dear sister Virginia Waddington of Carbondale, IL; granddaughter, Candice Meadows; grandson Brocklin Bittle; bonus granddaughter Jennifer Windings; seven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also the proud "Daddy and Papa" to his Pomeranian and best buddy Rufus who was always by his side; as well as many beloved grand-dogs!

Jim served in the U.S. Army as a cook from 1953 to 1954. He then worked in the retail grocery business for 42 years. He could also be seen throughout Carbondale mowing yards as his love for gardening and outdoors turned into a hobby/business for over 50 years.