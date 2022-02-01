WEST FRANKFORT — James "Jim" Louis Wanstreet, 90, of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away Saturday January 29, 2022, in the Illinois Veterans Home at Anna at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois with Ron Cremeens officiating. Burial will be in Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery – Benton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00p.m. prior to the service. Military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 280 – Benton, Illinois.