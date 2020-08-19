ANNA — James “Jim” Paul Miles, 77, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Jim was born on Aug. 22, 1942, in Chicago. He married Dorothy “Dottie” Mae Wilson on June 10, 1989, in Anna. She preceded him in death on June 26, 2018.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge.
Memorials may be made to the Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge.
Meredith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Miles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.