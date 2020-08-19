You have permission to edit this article.
James “Jim” Paul Miles
James "Jim" Paul Miles

ANNA — James “Jim” Paul Miles, 77, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Jim was born on Aug. 22, 1942, in Chicago. He married Dorothy “Dottie” Mae Wilson on June 10, 1989, in Anna. She preceded him in death on June 26, 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge.

Memorials may be made to the Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge.

Meredith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

