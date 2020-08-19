× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANNA — James “Jim” Paul Miles, 77, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Jim was born on Aug. 22, 1942, in Chicago. He married Dorothy “Dottie” Mae Wilson on June 10, 1989, in Anna. She preceded him in death on June 26, 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge.

Memorials may be made to the Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge.

Meredith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Miles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.