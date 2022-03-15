James "Jim" Shillinger
Sept. 2, 1947 - March 13, 2022
PINCKNEYVILLE - James “Jim” Shillinger, age 74, of Pinckneyville, IL passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:51 a.m. in University Hospital, Indianapolis, IN surrounded by his family
Jim Shillinger was born on September 2, 1947 in La Porte, IN, a son to William Dane and Jeanette (Dudley) Shillinger. On July 24, 1970, he married Mary Ann Hopkins in Sparta, IL, they shared fifty-one years together and she survives.
Jim was a Physical Education and Health teacher at Pinckneyville Junior High School and a part-time police officer for Pinckneyville, IL. He had attended the First United Presbyterian Church, Pinckneyville, IL. Jim was a former member of the Lions Club, Pinckneyville, IL and enjoyed his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Shillinger of Pinckneyville, IL; one daughter, Sara (Greg) Amos of Edinburg, IL; one son, Jeff (Elizabeth) Shillinger of Sherrard, IL; four grandchildren: Kennedy and Kiera Shillinger, Dane and Chance Amos; four siblings: Carol Clark of Lakeway, TX, Suzanne Saltzman of Mesquite, NV, Sarah Veneziano of Port Orange, FL, and John (Ava) Scudder of Mesquite, NV; several nieces and nephews; and special family friends: Shirley Filipsic, and Jan Scarborough.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Dr. John F. Scudder; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Gary Clark and Randal Saltzman; and one longtime family friend, John Filipsic.
In accordance with Jim's wishes, a private family celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or First United Presbyterian Church Deacon's Fund.
Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, IL has been entrusted with the arrangements.
For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.
