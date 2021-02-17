James "Jim" Ubel

Nov. 14, 1937 - Feb. 7, 2021

PLYMOUTH, WI - James "Jim" Ubel was a loving, witty, and generous husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He left the world peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021. He was born to Florian and Dorthy (Scott) Ubel on November 14, 1937 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the second of seven children. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Minnesota completing a Master's degree in Library Science in 1960. He moved to Southern Illinois in 1966, where he helped establish the Shawnee Library System for the state of Illinois and was Executive Director until his retirement in 2000.

Jim was an avid gardener, traveler, and enjoyed road trips to local casinos with his beloved wife Barb and her family. He spent much of his retirement as a volunteer at the food bank in Murphysboro, IL, and later the Historical Society of Plymouth, WI. During the last ten years of his life, he enjoyed nothing more than time spent with his family and friends, especially his great-grandchildren.