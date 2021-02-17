 Skip to main content
Nov. 14, 1937 - Feb. 7, 2021

PLYMOUTH, WI - James "Jim" Ubel was a loving, witty, and generous husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He left the world peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021. He was born to Florian and Dorthy (Scott) Ubel on November 14, 1937 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the second of seven children. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Minnesota completing a Master's degree in Library Science in 1960. He moved to Southern Illinois in 1966, where he helped establish the Shawnee Library System for the state of Illinois and was Executive Director until his retirement in 2000.

Jim was an avid gardener, traveler, and enjoyed road trips to local casinos with his beloved wife Barb and her family. He spent much of his retirement as a volunteer at the food bank in Murphysboro, IL, and later the Historical Society of Plymouth, WI. During the last ten years of his life, he enjoyed nothing more than time spent with his family and friends, especially his great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara. He is survived by his children: Mark (Janelle) Ubel of Jacksonville, FL; Andrea Gavin of Plymouth, WI; Woodson Fuller of Rockton, IL; and Clifton (Debra) Ubel of Canonsburg, PA; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. His stories and sense of humor will be missed by those who knew him well.

At this time no services or visitation will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plymouth Historical Society or Murphysboro Food Pantry.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

