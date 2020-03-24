MARION — James L. "Jim" Jobe, age 89, passed away at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Private funeral services will be conducted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Wade Underhile officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

For those who prefer, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 N. Market St., Marion, IL 62959.

For more information or to sign the memorial guest register online, visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Jobe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.