MARION — James L. "Jim" Jobe, age 89, passed away at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
You have free articles remaining.
Private funeral services will be conducted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Wade Underhile officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
For those who prefer, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 N. Market St., Marion, IL 62959.
For more information or to sign the memorial guest register online, visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Jobe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.