MARION — James L. "Jim" Jobe, age 89, passed away at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.

Private funeral services will be conducted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Wade Underhile officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

For those who prefer, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 N. Market St., Marion, IL 62959.

