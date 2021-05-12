James Lewis Shaw
PHOENIX, AZ - James Lewis Shaw, 80, was originally from La Center, Kentucky. He was born to Myrtle Lee and Haddox Louis Shaw and preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Elye and Tom Ed Shaw. He peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on May 5, 2021 of natural causes after a long battle with many medical issues.
Born in Oscar, Kentucky or as he liked to say in Monkey's Eye Brow. He is survived by his wife, Mary Carol, their two children and their spouses, Dr. Brandon and Brittany Shaw and Melissa Shaw-Engel and David Engel; and his five grandchildren: Easton (10), Wyatt (9), and Tessa (6); Ethan (23) and Adam (20) and numerous nephews and nieces.
He met the love of his life and his bride of 56 years from his first job behind the butcher counter at Hopkins Grocery Store. His career job of Sales with Bowman Distribution for 38 years moved them to Marion, Illinois. There they raised two children. Through the years he won many awards for his outstanding sales, including the top award in his company, "The President's Award" for both excellence in sales and his amazing ability to build relationships. A 50+ year member of the Masonic Lodge and member of the Aldersgate Methodist Church in Marion, Illinois. He was fiercely protective and passionate about his family, his friends and his faith. He loved cooking, music, singing and playing his harmonica, a love he passed on to his family.
Our father was a servant. Serving his family, serving others, all day, every day. He provided an example of an imperfect, humble and always-striving Christ-follower for us to observe and learn from. Anyone who knew him knew his iron grip, his booming voice, his sense of humor, his knack for telling stories and his laugh. He was a passionate living example of how to love and serve others well. He is now in heaven and no longer shackled by a broken body. The book of Matthew 23:11 states "the greatest among you shall be your servant." Our father was indeed one of the greats. (1941-2021)
Celebration of Life will be held: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Scottsdale Bible Church, Cactus Campus Chapel, 2501 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032.
Memorial Donations - Please donate by check to: La Center Christian Church, P.O. Box 270, La Center, Kentucky 42056.
