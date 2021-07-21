James Lewis Shields
1933 - 2021
MURPHYSBORO - James Lewis Shields, 87, of Murphysboro, passed away at 12:15 a.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his residence in Murphysboro.
James was born on September 20, 1933, in Gorham, Illinois, to Vincent and Mabel (Gale) Shields. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He had served as a City Councilman of Murphysboro before he worked 20 years as Superintendent of the Murphysboro Street Department, retiring in 1995.
Mr. Shields was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Also, he was a member of both the V.F.W. Post # 7190 and the Paul Stout American Legion Post # 127, where he served on the Color Guard for 25 years.
He married Barbara Mileur on August 31, 1963, at St. Andrew Church and she preceded him in death on July 31, 2018.
Jim is survived by seven siblings: Harold (Shirley) Shields of Murphysboro, Barbara Alstat of Vergennes, Mary (Aaron) Schuster of Murphysboro, Erwin (Gerri) Shields and Wayne (LaWanda Karaca) Shields, all of St. Charles, MO; Connie (Leonard) Froemling of Campbell Hill, and Joe Shields of Sacramento, CA; and many nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters: Margaret Shields, Vera Mueller, and Teresa Lee, and his parents.
A Funeral Mass was held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Andrew Church in Murphysboro, where a visitation was held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Thursday at the church.
Burial was at St. Andrew Cemetery with Military Services conducted by the Paul Stout American Legion Post # 127.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to St. Andrew School or to St. Andrew Church. For more information, please visit https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
