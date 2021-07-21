James Lewis Shields

1933 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO - James Lewis Shields, 87, of Murphysboro, passed away at 12:15 a.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his residence in Murphysboro.

James was born on September 20, 1933, in Gorham, Illinois, to Vincent and Mabel (Gale) Shields. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He had served as a City Councilman of Murphysboro before he worked 20 years as Superintendent of the Murphysboro Street Department, retiring in 1995.

Mr. Shields was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Also, he was a member of both the V.F.W. Post # 7190 and the Paul Stout American Legion Post # 127, where he served on the Color Guard for 25 years.

He married Barbara Mileur on August 31, 1963, at St. Andrew Church and she preceded him in death on July 31, 2018.