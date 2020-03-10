James Lovelady

SESSER — James “Tooter” Lovelady, 88, of Sesser, passed away on Sunday Mar. 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, Mar. 12, at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sesser. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Mar. 11, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home in Sesser and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knight of Columbus and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home
102 W Callie P.O. Box 624
Sesser, IL 62884
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
9:00AM-10:45AM
Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home
102 W Callie P.O. Box 624
Sesser, IL 62884
