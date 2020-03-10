James Lovelady
James Lovelady

James Lovelady

SESSER — James “Tooter” Lovelady, 88, of Sesser, passed away on Sunday Mar. 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, Mar. 12, at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sesser. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Mar. 11, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home in Sesser and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knight of Columbus and will be accepted at the funeral home.

