James Michael "Jim" Renik
WEST FRANKFORT — James M. "Jim" Renik, age 69, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
He was born on March 31, 1952, to Frank Thomas and Parina (Golio) Renik who have predeceased him.
Jim leaves behind his wife, Theresa; daughter, Kathryn; brother, John (Kim) Renik; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Stone Funeral Home in West Frankfort, IL, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, West Frankfort, with Rev. Dr. Eusebius Mbidoaka officiating.
Burial will follow in St. John's Catholic Cemetery of West Frankfort.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit Stone Funeral Home website at www.stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.