James Michael "Jim" Renik

WEST FRANKFORT — James M. "Jim" Renik, age 69, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

He was born on March 31, 1952, to Frank Thomas and Parina (Golio) Renik who have predeceased him.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Theresa; daughter, Kathryn; brother, John (Kim) Renik; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Stone Funeral Home in West Frankfort, IL, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, West Frankfort, with Rev. Dr. Eusebius Mbidoaka officiating.

Burial will follow in St. John's Catholic Cemetery of West Frankfort.

