James Michael "Mike" Hall

Feb. 9, 1967 - Aug. 10, 2023

ST. CHARLES, MO – James Michael "Mike" Hall passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at his family home in St. Charles, MO. Mike was born on Feb. 9, 1967, to James and (the late) Jean Hastie Hall in Carterville, IL.

His uncle Jerry taught Mike to fly when he was 16 years old, igniting a lifelong passion for airplanes and flying. After graduating from Carterville High School, Mike continued to pursue his interest in flying to acquire the hours needed to become a professional pilot. In 1997, Mike met his wife, Molly, in Carterville, IL where they both worked as bartenders. They moved to Missouri where Mike kickstarted his career as a pilot at Corporate Aircraft Management, Inc (CAMI), and continued later at Jet Linx.

He flew private jets to places such as Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and locations throughout the United States. He even flew himself and Molly to the Out Islands of the Bahamas for their wedding in 2003. Mike and Molly went on to have two beautiful children, Owen and Charlie Hall, whom Mike treasured.

Mike is survived by his father, James Hall, his brother, John Hall, his wife, Molly Hall, and his two sons, Owen and Charlie.

The family is hosting a visitation at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville on Sept. 1, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Epilepsy Foundation.