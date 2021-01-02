James Michael 'Mike' Mills

He was an active member of the Elks, Masons, and Shriners, among other community organizations. He earned the moniker “The Legend” in the early 1990s, when he was co-captain of the Apple City Barbecue team, one of the most celebrated teams ever on the circuit. He opened 17th Street Barbecue in 1985 and was called the “most-revered barbecue restaurateur in America,” Mills was the barbecue guru at and a partner in Blue Smoke restaurant in New York City and a founding partner in Memphis Championship Barbecue in Las Vegas. He's the co-author of two books, Peace, Love, and Barbecue and Praise the Lard: Recipes and Revelations from a Legendary Life in Barbecue. Mills was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2010. Mills is survived by his children, Amy Jane Mills and Christopher Mills; grandchildren, Guy W. (Woody) Tunnicliffe III and Faye Landess Tunnicliffe; siblings, Landess Mills and Mary Pat Mills; his brother-in-law, John Hudgins; and his much-loved nieces and nephews.