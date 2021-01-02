MURPHYSBORO — James Michael (Mike) Mills, 79, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, after a brief non-COVID related illness.
Mills was born July 15, 1941, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
He was the fourth of five children born to Faye and Leon Mills. His siblings are Landess Mills, Robert Mills (d. 2003), Jeanette Hudgins (d. 2012), and Mary Pat Mills.
He was a 1959 graduate of Murphysboro Township High School, a member of the 1958 Hall of Fame football team and was named a Distinguished Alumni in 2014.
A graduate of the first class of Dental Technology at Southern Illinois University, he founded the Murphysboro Dental Lab in 1963.
He was an active member of the Elks, Masons, and Shriners, among other community organizations. He earned the moniker “The Legend” in the early 1990s, when he was co-captain of the Apple City Barbecue team, one of the most celebrated teams ever on the circuit. He opened 17th Street Barbecue in 1985 and was called the “most-revered barbecue restaurateur in America,” Mills was the barbecue guru at and a partner in Blue Smoke restaurant in New York City and a founding partner in Memphis Championship Barbecue in Las Vegas. He's the co-author of two books, Peace, Love, and Barbecue and Praise the Lard: Recipes and Revelations from a Legendary Life in Barbecue. Mills was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2010. Mills is survived by his children, Amy Jane Mills and Christopher Mills; grandchildren, Guy W. (Woody) Tunnicliffe III and Faye Landess Tunnicliffe; siblings, Landess Mills and Mary Pat Mills; his brother-in-law, John Hudgins; and his much-loved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Mike Mills should be made payable to Murphysboro Main Street or Operation BBQ Relief and sent to Lisa Blake, P.O. Box 382, Murphysboro, IL 62966.
Crawshaw Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more details, visit https:/www.crawshawfh.com/obituariesike-Mills-2/#!/TributeWall.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.