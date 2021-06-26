James Michael (Mike) Mills
MURPHYSBORO — James Michael (Mike) Mills, 79, of Murphysboro, passed away Tuesday, December 29, after a brief non-COVID related illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorials honoring Mike Mills should be made payable to Murphysboro Main Street and sent to Lisa Blake, PO Box 382, Murphysboro, IL, 62966.
Services will be held Monday, June 28, 2021, at the United Methodist Church, 1500 Pine Street, Murphysboro, Illinois. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.