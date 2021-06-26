James Michael (Mike) Mills

MURPHYSBORO — James Michael (Mike) Mills, 79, of Murphysboro, passed away Tuesday, December 29, after a brief non-COVID related illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorials honoring Mike Mills should be made payable to Murphysboro Main Street and sent to Lisa Blake, PO Box 382, Murphysboro, IL, 62966.

Services will be held Monday, June 28, 2021, at the United Methodist Church, 1500 Pine Street, Murphysboro, Illinois. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com