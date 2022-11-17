1938—2022

SPRINGFIELD – James Paul Biggers, 83, of Springfield, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Dec. 2, 1938, in Rayborn, Missouri, the son of Ervin Paul Aaron Biggers and Rhoda (Longwell) Biggers. Paul married Ruth West on Nov. 18, 2012, in Springfield, and she survives.

Paul is also survived by his daughter, Patty Tate and son-in-law, Larry, of Carlyle, IL; three sons, Mike Biggers and daughter-in-law, Debbie, of Springfield, IL; Mark Biggers and daughter-in-law, Julie, of De Soto, IL; and Brian Biggers and daughter-in-law, Lisa, of Makanda, IL; 11 grandchildren: Kimberly (Curt) Hagarty, Megan (Peter) Hagedorn, Whitney (Scott) Richards, Jeremiah (Jessica) Biggers, Luke (Stacy) Biggers, Keith McComas, Sean Ashwell, David (Julie Chapman) Ashwell, Jennifer (Ryan Mallon) Ashwell, Jonah Biggers and Blake Biggers; twelve great-grandchildren: Addison Hagarty, Agatha Hagedorn, Karson Richards, Logan Richards, Allyson Biggers, Morgan Biggers, Nolan Biggers, Ana Reed, Odin Biggers, Wyatt Biggers, Brandon McComas and Patrick Mallon; two siblings: a sister, Julie (Edd) Sterchi, and a brother, Jim (Connie) Gilbert. Paul also is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

After graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in civil engineering, Paul worked for 25 years for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) in Carbondale, IL, and Springfield, IL. After retiring from IDOT, he furthered his engineering work as an environmental consultant for Johnson, Depp, & Quisenberry Consulting Engineering Firm in Owensboro, KY.

Paul was a life-long steward of the Earth. His work to help protect all aspects of the environment is noted by his effort with past presidencies and leadership roles in the following organizations: The Audubon Society of Southern Illinois, Green Earth, Lincoln Memorial Garden and Nature Center, Co-founder of the Southern Illinois Bird Observatory, avid birder and Coordinator of the Jackson County Bird Count. He also held presidencies or leadership roles in the Illinois Jaycees, the Elks, and was Scout Master of Troop # 68 in the Boy Scouts of America. One of Paul’s proudest and most recognized accomplishments was his “Outstanding contribution as Chairman of the 1968 Carbondale Memorial Day Celebration” where he was bestowed a Meritorious Service Award and was recognized for his services rendered to the State of Illinois in celebration of its one hundred fiftieth year of statehood by the Illinois Sesquicentennial Commission.

Paul’s love of music ran the gamut of all genres. His passion ranged from classical music with a penchant for all things Beethoven, most notably Moonlight Sonata, to the country and ballad likes of Tennessee Ernie Ford and his trademark “Sixteen Tons.” Paul sang in the church choir and enjoyed the time he spent as a member of The Capital City Men’s Chorus.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 20, 2022 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at Bisch West. Memorial contributions may be made to The Seven County Kidney Fund, Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders, The Springfield Audubon Society, Lincoln Memorial Garden, Unity Church of Springfield, WUIS Public Radio, or the charity of your choice and condolences may be left at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.