James Philip Pope
James Philip Pope

CARBONDALE — James Philip Pope, 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020, in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Arrangements are pending at Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Southern Illinois.

To see the full obit, visit walkerfuneralhomesandcrematory.com.

