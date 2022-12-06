James R. Donkin

Aug. 4, 1949 - Dec. 3, 2022

James R. Donkin, 73, of West Frankfort, IL died at 2:58 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Jim was born Aug. 4, 1949 in Christopher, IL to John and Dorothy (Hogg) Donkin.

Surviving are sons: Sean P. (Jennifer) Donkin of Mankato, MN and Mathew J. Maupin of Florida; grandsons: Blake and Garret Donkin, and Owen and Liam Maupin; granddaughter, Mattie Maupin; brother, Tom (Wanda) Donkin of West Frankfort; sister, Linda (Dave) Clark of West Frankfort; niece, Marcie (Ken) Bono of St. Louis, MO; and Matt Donkin of West Frankfort, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and his parents.

Jim was a 1967 graduate of Frankfort Community High School and a 1972 graduate of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science in Management. He was a Certified Internal Auditor.

Jim retired as Bureau Chief, Internal Audits for the Illinois Department of Human Services. He was Co-Chair of the Business Process Committee for the reorganization of human services in Illinois which the October 1997 issue of "Illinois Issues Magazine" described as the most sweeping governmental reform since the early 1900s. The Committee successfully combined the business processes to support the consolidation of three major state agencies and programs of three others into the Department of Human Services with a $4.5 billion annual budget and 20,000 employees. He also served as a member of the 1985 Governor's Cost Control Task Force.

Jim was President of the Springfield Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors for two terms and was a member of the International Membership Committee for one term. He also served as Treasurer of the Episcopal Diocese of Springfield for 23 years. He was a member of Christ Church, Springfield and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in West Frankfort. He served on the Christ Church Vestry as Senior Warden and as a member of the Bishop's Committee at St. Mark's.

Donations can be made to the Mary and Jim Donkin Scholarship Fund for students pursuing careers in health care or education at the Frankfort Community Unit District #168. Envelopes will be available and accepted at the church.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 9, 2022 in St. Mark's Episcopal Church – West Frankfort, IL with Fr. Greg Tournoux officiating. Burial will be in Boner Cemetery – West Frankfort, IL. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in the Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, IL and 9-11 a.m. in the church prior to the service.

Online condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.