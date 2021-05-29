James R. (Jim Bob) Bodkin

PLEASANT GROVE — James R. (Jim Bob) Bodkin went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 19, 2020, at 9:50 p.m.

Graveside Services will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park with Rev. Paul Hicks officiating. Inurnment will follow. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the cemetery.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.