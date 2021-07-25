James R. Leposky
ROYALTON — James R. Leposky, 85, of Royalton, Illinois, passed away at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at his home with his loving family at his side.
A Funeral Mass will be held for Mr. Leposky at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Church in Royalton with Father Eusebius Mbidoaka officiating and Father Brian Barker delivering the Homily. Entombment will immediately follow at the St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Cemetery east of Royalton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc., 405 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959 or the St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Church, c/o St. John's Church, 703 E. Main St., West Frankfort, IL 62896.
Vantrease Funeral Homes, Inc. of Zeigler and Royalton is entrusted with the arrangements. Visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the online register book.
