James R. Leposky

ROYALTON — James R. Leposky, 85, of Royalton, Illinois, passed away at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at his home with his loving family at his side.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Mr. Leposky at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Church in Royalton with Father Eusebius Mbidoaka officiating and Father Brian Barker delivering the Homily. Entombment will immediately follow at the St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Cemetery east of Royalton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc., 405 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959 or the St. Aloysius-Sacred Heart Church, c/o St. John's Church, 703 E. Main St., West Frankfort, IL 62896.

Vantrease Funeral Homes, Inc. of Zeigler and Royalton is entrusted with the arrangements.