James R. Mayhugh, Sr.

1935 - 2021

DECATUR - "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8

James R. Mayhugh, Sr., 85, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at home in Decatur, IL with his family by his side. He was born November 11, 1935 to Luther Wesley and Lola Mae (Woods) Mayhugh in Odon, Indiana.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at New Beginnings Church of God (2606 N. Route 121, Decatur, IL) with visitation on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church and at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pastor Mark D. Smith will be officiating. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the service. Memorials can be made to New Beginnings Church of God.

James married Rhonda G. in August 1988. She survives him. Also surviving are his four sons from a previous marriage: James R. Jr. (Kathy) of Chandler, AZ, Paul D. (Cathy) of Carterville, IL, Greg A. (Lori) of DeSoto, IL, and Steven L. of North Richland Hills, TX; a brother, Paul J. Shelbyville, IN; stepchildren: Gina Bradshaw (James), Joshua Gordon (Sarah), and David Gordon (Shawna), all of Decatur; seven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren.