CHRISTOPHER — James Ray Bellamey, 88, of Christopher, passed away on March 13, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17, from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at the Little Zion Cemetery in Enfield.

The family requests no flowers and that memorials can be made to the Southern Illinois Honor Flight, 10400 Terminal Drive, Suite 200, Marion, Illinois 62959. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For a full obituary, please visit www.gilbertfunealhomes.com.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Gilbert Funeral Home
209 N Emma St
Christopher, IL 62822
Mar 17
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
7:00PM
Gilbert Funeral Home
209 N Emma St
Christopher, IL 62822
Mar 18
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
11:00AM
Little Zion Cemetery
500 N County Road
Enfield, IL 62835
