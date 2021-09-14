James Richard Foulk

He attended West Frankfort High School where he played golf and went to Illinois State Tournament three of those years, played basketball and was a drummer in the marching band. He was also involved in Student Counsel, Honor Society and Foreign Language club. He was the 1st golf scholarship recipient for Southern Illinois University - Carbondale, IL, where he received a Bachelor's degree from the College of Engineering in Mathematics. During his time at SIU, he was Team Captain and MVP of the golf team. The team won their 1st conference title championship for SIU and he finished 2nd in individual play. After graduation he went on to be a golf professional at Jackson County Country Club, eventually going into banking, the IRS as a field agent, Administration/Principle at Benton Christian School and then became an entrepreneur; starting his own accounting and tax service based on Philippians 4:13. He served the Southern Illinois area and beyond for over 34 years until his retirement. They then moved to Alabama to enjoy playing golf year-round.