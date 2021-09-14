James Richard Foulk
May 1, 1939 – September 3, 2021
FOLEY, AL — James (Dick) Richard Foulk, age 82, of Foley, Alabama (previously of Benton, IL), passed away peacefully from his life on earth, to his new life in Heaven, at 1:15 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021.
James was born on May 1, 1939, to the parents of James Clifford Foulk and Velta Mae (Hammonds) Foulk. He celebrated 60 years of marriage with his eternal love of his life, Virginia Gaye (Knight) Foulk since August 12, 1961. Together James and Virginia have five children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren that he adored.
James is survived by his wife, Virginia (Knight) Foulk (Foley, AL formerly of Benton, IL); three daughters: Lisa (Jaime) Edwards of Palm Coast, FL, Paula Foulk of Trinity, TX, and Sara Bond of Benton, IL; one son, Garry Foulk (Jacki Higgerson) of Benton, IL; nine grandchildren: Tyler Davis of Benton, IL, SaLise (Anthony) Adlong of Sugar Land, TX, Janee (Scott) Johnson of Herrin, IL, Lauren (Ian) Clark of Carterville, IL, Taylor (Joe) Limbaugh of Tuscaloosa, AL, Alexa Bond (Dakota Upchurch) of Marion, IL, Zachary Foulk (Heather Hall) of Atlanta, GA, Hannah Edwards of Palm Coast, FL, Landon Foulk of Marion, IL; nine great-grandchilden: Rhyder Jaxon Adlong, Sophia Grace Johnson, Rhemingtyn Jane Adlong, River Jules Adlong, Ivy Renee Clark, Mattis Warren Johnson, Raynelyn Jubilee Adlong, Eloise Kathryn Limbaugh, Rush Jordan-James Adlong; one sister, Beverly Foulk of Nashville, TN, many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
At Heavens gates awaiting his arrival were his daughter, Gina Marie Foulk; his parents: James and Velta Foulk; maternal grandparents: Oscar and Willella (Reynolds) Hammonds; paternal grandparents: William and France (Durham) Foulk; father-in-law, Paul Knight; mother-in-law, Jeraldine (Stockton) Knight; David Knight and other close friends and family.
He attended West Frankfort High School where he played golf and went to Illinois State Tournament three of those years, played basketball and was a drummer in the marching band. He was also involved in Student Counsel, Honor Society and Foreign Language club. He was the 1st golf scholarship recipient for Southern Illinois University - Carbondale, IL, where he received a Bachelor's degree from the College of Engineering in Mathematics. During his time at SIU, he was Team Captain and MVP of the golf team. The team won their 1st conference title championship for SIU and he finished 2nd in individual play. After graduation he went on to be a golf professional at Jackson County Country Club, eventually going into banking, the IRS as a field agent, Administration/Principle at Benton Christian School and then became an entrepreneur; starting his own accounting and tax service based on Philippians 4:13. He served the Southern Illinois area and beyond for over 34 years until his retirement. They then moved to Alabama to enjoy playing golf year-round.
James was saved and baptized at the age of 11. He had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, he not only claimed it but lived it every day. He loved his family and raised them in a Christian home. He enjoyed date nights with his wife, volunteering in the church and bus ministry, sightseeing, late night movie marathons, gardening, sharing old stories about golf, life and family, home cooked meals from his girls, listening to music, talk shows and sharing his wisdom.
When he was not with family or at the office, you could find him at the golf course. Golf highlights: He won the Irvine Cobb Championship, Benton Gold Cup, Sr. Benton Gold Cup, FCCC Fall Classic, SIGA Players Cup Sr. Championship, SISGA Championship, 5x FCCC Men's Champion, and Member of winning team -Tony Stevens Cup Matches at FCCC; Finished 4th Illinois State Sr. Amateur, Illinois Amateur Championship – qualified three times, USGA Sr. open Alternate, 1 of 3 Senior Players representing Illinois at the 3rd annual Great Lakes Amateur Championship at Battle Creek Country Club, 2x USGA Sr. Amateur Match Play qualifier, 1 of 4 Seniors selected from Illinois to play in the United States Senior team championship played at the Buffalo Country Club, and Tri State Sr. Championship – 3rd in age group and 9th overall. Shot his age in tournament play every year from 66 – 72. James even had two famed hole in ones which he treasured. In 2010, he was inducted into SIGA Hall of Fame.
Excerpt from his High School Annual "One swell fellow, we all say – they don't come like him every day."
Memorial Contributions to the James R. Foulk Memorial Golf Scholarship Fund may be accepted at the Leffler Funeral Home at 401 E. Main, Benton, IL 62812, or Southern Illinois University Foundation at 1235 Douglas Drive (mail code 6805), Carbondale, IL 62901.
Flowers and memorial gifts for the family can be sent to the Leffler Funeral Home in Benton, IL.
Celebration of Life Services will be as follows: Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, and from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021; at the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton, IL. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton, IL, with Rev. Greg Shelton officiating. Burial with Graveside Services will follow at the Tower Heights Cemetery of West Frankfort, IL.
Immediately following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life reception with appetizers and desserts will be held for family and friends, at the Franklin County Country Club of West Frankfort, IL.
Due to the mandate issued on August 26, 2021, by Gov. J.B. Pritzker masks must be worn at all times while inside the funeral home.
To leave online condolences to the family, or to share memories of James Richard (Dick) Foulk; visit www.lpfuneralhome.com.
