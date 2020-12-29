MATTOON — James Robert Martin, age 92 of Mattoon, Illinois, passed away at 9 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family and wife Vivian of seventy years in Mattoon.
A funeral service honoring his life was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Doug McClellan officiated. A private committal service immediately followed in Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation was held at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Jim was born on July 18, 1928, in Carbondale, the son of the late Clyde and Katherine (Rockenmeyer) Martin. He married Vivian Louise Porter on Aug. 24, 1950 in Murphysboro, Illinois. She survives.
Other survivors include his children, Robert Martin and wife Tracy of Mattoon, Judy Jines of Mattoon, Elizabeth Jones of Mattoon; four grand children, Leana Koontz and husband Josh of Charleston, Ryan Donaldson and wife Shannon of Urbana, Illinois, Sean Jones and wife Payge of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Vanessa Hunter of Mattoon, Illinois; five great-grandchildren, Willow, Indy, Lincoln, Watson, and Xander; his sisters, Sue Glasco and husband Gerald of Marion, Illinois, and Rosemary Parks and husband Phil of Amarillo, Texas.
After receiving a Master's in Science and Education at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale Illinois, Jim worked as assistant superintendent and interim superintendent of Mattoon School District from 1966-1987. Holding many offices in the Lion's Club, he was honored as Lion of the Year multiple times.
Proudly, Jim served his country in the US Army from 1946-1948 until he was honorably discharged.
Jim will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Flowers are welcome.
Donations may be made to the donor's choice.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.comitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.