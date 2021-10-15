James Rowan

Jan. 29, 1952 - Oct. 11, 2021

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — James Rowan, of Sierra Vista, AZ, passed away on October 11, 2021, at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital, in Tucson, AZ.

James William Rowan, was born on January 29, 1952, to William Ivan Rowan and Anita Marie (Shasteen) Rowan, at Anna City Hospital. James grew up in Makanda, IL; and graduated from Carbondale Community High School. James married Betty Jo Baggett on May 22, 1970, and shortly after started his family.

James was a hard worker, who worked in the Steel Mill in Indiana; and relocated his family back to Southern Illinois, where he was a truck driver over 30 years. James retired and moved to Sierra Vista, AZ, in 2016.

James was a simple person, and you never wondered what was on his mind. James was a hard worker, who loved to help others. James will be sorely missed by his family, and his four legged companion of 15 years, Daisy.

James is survived by his ex-wife Betty Jo Rowan, of 50 years; sons: James (Jimbo) Rowan, Joseph (Tara) Rowan, and Roger (Nikki) Rowan; daughter, Anita (Rowan) Elliott; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of Southern Illinois. James was also survived by his siblings: Gayla (Rowan) Borganoni, Jeff Rowan, Jesse Rowan and John Rowan.

James is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Rowan; daughter, Jeanne (Rowan) Dalton; and grandson, RJ Stroehlein.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the Memorial service on Saturday, October 16, at 4:00 p.m. at Hope Church, 110 East Davie Street, Anna, IL, 62906.