James S. "Bud" Williams

Nov. 13, 1933 - March 16, 2023

CARTERVILLE – James S. "Bud" Williams, 89, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Bud worked as a coal miner known in the mines as "Cowboy" at Captain Mines in Percy, IL. He was a member of the UMWA.

Bud was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Saratoga.

Bud was born Nov. 13, 1933 in Williamson County, IL to Ira and Anna (Brandon) Williams.

Bud married Jean Edwards in 1954 in Sesser, IL. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2019.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Shirley Williams of West Frankfort; daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Donald Rightnowar of Carterville; four grandchildren, Camille Williams McCormick, Donny and Alicia Pickles II, Chelsea Rightnowar-Sullivan and Stephen Sullivan, Alyssa Rightnowar-Nyman and Michael Nyman; eight great-grandchildren, Kristen, Kathryn, Jaci, Ryleigh, Aiden, Daxton, Jeanie, and Ella; and great-great granddaughter, Genevieve; and nieces and nephews, Ardith and Tony Grippa, Mike and Sue Crespi, and Darla Crespi-Hancock.

He is preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Kim Williams Pickles; his parents; sisters, Naomi Crespi and Norma Long; and niece, Norma Kay.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Interment will be at Blairsville Cemetery.