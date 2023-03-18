James S. "Bud" Williams
Nov. 13, 1933 - March 16, 2023
CARTERVILLE – James S. "Bud" Williams, 89, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin.
Bud worked as a coal miner known in the mines as "Cowboy" at Captain Mines in Percy, IL. He was a member of the UMWA.
Bud was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Saratoga.
Bud was born Nov. 13, 1933 in Williamson County, IL to Ira and Anna (Brandon) Williams.
Bud married Jean Edwards in 1954 in Sesser, IL. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2019.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Shirley Williams of West Frankfort; daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Donald Rightnowar of Carterville; four grandchildren, Camille Williams McCormick, Donny and Alicia Pickles II, Chelsea Rightnowar-Sullivan and Stephen Sullivan, Alyssa Rightnowar-Nyman and Michael Nyman; eight great-grandchildren, Kristen, Kathryn, Jaci, Ryleigh, Aiden, Daxton, Jeanie, and Ella; and great-great granddaughter, Genevieve; and nieces and nephews, Ardith and Tony Grippa, Mike and Sue Crespi, and Darla Crespi-Hancock.
He is preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Kim Williams Pickles; his parents; sisters, Naomi Crespi and Norma Long; and niece, Norma Kay.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Interment will be at Blairsville Cemetery.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.