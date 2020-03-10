James Samuel Wink

MULKEYTOWN — James “Sam” Samuel Wink, 78, of Mulkeytown, passed away on Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Mar. 13, at 11 a.m. at the St Andrews Catholic Church in Christopher with Father Urban Osuji officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, Mar. 12, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher and on Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mulkeytown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home. For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com
Service information
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Gilbert Funeral Home
209 N Emma St
Christopher, IL 62822
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
9:00AM-10:45AM
Gilbert Funeral Home
209 N Emma St
Christopher, IL 62822
