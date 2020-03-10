James Samuel Wink

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Mar. 13, at 11 a.m. at the St Andrews Catholic Church in Christopher with Father Urban Osuji officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, Mar. 12, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher and on Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mulkeytown Cemetery.