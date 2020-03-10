James Samuel Wink
0 entries

James Samuel Wink

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Samuel Wink

MULKEYTOWN — James “Sam” Samuel Wink, 78, of Mulkeytown, passed away on Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Mar. 13, at 11 a.m. at the St Andrews Catholic Church in Christopher with Father Urban Osuji officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, Mar. 12, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher and on Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mulkeytown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home. For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of James Wink, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Gilbert Funeral Home
209 N Emma St
Christopher, IL 62822
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
9:00AM-10:45AM
Gilbert Funeral Home
209 N Emma St
Christopher, IL 62822
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News