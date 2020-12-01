James (Steve) Cummins passed away peacefully in his home in Elko, Nevada, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Steve was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Harrisburg, to Charlene and James Flannel and was raised by his grandparents, Charlie and Ethel Cummins.
On June 3rd, 1961, Steve married Mary Elizebeth (Beth) Emery. They had two children, Scot Cummins and Janet Smith (Cummins). Steve had 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He worked for many years as a miner and heavy equipment operator. He also spent several years as an organizer for the United Mine Workers of America and The Operating Engineers which he thoroughly enjoyed. He retired at the age of 62.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, son Scot, daughter Janet, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 5 sisters, 5 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
Per his request, no memorial service has been planned.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.