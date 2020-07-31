James 'Tapper' Gulledge

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, it is recommended if you are planning on attending the visitation or service please wear a mask and social distance yourself from others. The time of visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, funeral service will be at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jim Jenkel officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, near his son. Military honors will be accorded at cemetery by members of Heyde-Pillow VFW Post 1301 of Marion, and members of the U.S. Coast Guard Funeral Honors Burial Detail.