James Thomas 'Tom' Kidd
James Thomas 'Tom' Kidd

CARBONDALE — J. Thomas "Tom" Kidd, 67, died suddenly Dec. 14, 2020.

To see full obituary, visit http://walkerfuneralhomesandcrematory.com/.

