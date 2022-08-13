James Trigger Lindsey

1961 - 2022

CARBONDALE – James Trigger Lindsey, 60, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Integrity Nursing Home in Carbondale.

Trigger was born on August 19, 1961, in Carbondale to James "Trigger" and JoAnn (Melville) Lindsey.

Trigger grew up in Carbondale and after graduating high school he attended Southern Illinois University and received a degree in accounting. He then moved to Dallas, Texas where he was a Deacon at Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church. Trigger worked as a Medicare reimbursement specialist for Baylor, Scott and White. In his later years he moved back home to Carbondale to take care of his mother JoAnn until her death. He enjoyed watching sporting events, especially his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals. He was also an avid fan of classic rock music and loved going to the theater.

Trigger is survived by his son, Noah Lindsey of Galveston, TX; aunts, Karen Melville Ramsey of Florida, and Judy Melville Rieckenberg of Willisville; brother-in-law, Tim Moorehead of Venice, FL; and nephews, Lucas Moorehead of Venice, FL and Daniel Moorehead of Seattle, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Hubert and Velma Lindsey; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Nora Melville; sister, Tina Ann Moorehead; uncle, Charles Melville; and aunts, June Howard, Marie Tanner, Neola Blair and Vivian Melville McCrary.

Services for Trigger will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at University Baptist Church in Carbondale with Rev. John Annable officiating. Burial will follow at Boskydell Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made in Trigger's name to University Baptist Church.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Trigger, visit www.meredithfh.com.