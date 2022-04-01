James W. Hubbard
Nov. 24, 1931 - March 31, 2022
CARBONDALE — James W. Hubbard, age 90, of Carbondale, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Reflections Memory Care.
He was born November 24, 1931, in Carbondale to John and Lura (Frost) Hubbard. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. In February of 1956 he married Alma Jewel Martin. They shared 62years of making wonderful memories. She preceded him on March 25, 2018.
He had worked for the Agronomy Research Center in SIU Agriculture Department. He had participated in the Carbondale Farmers Market for over 40 years
He was a lifelong farmer on the Hubbard Farms, only halting farming to serve his country. He was a 4H leader for many years. He loved to travel.
James is survived by his children: Anita (Rex) Aldridge and Randy (Laura) Hubbard, all of Carbondale; grandchildren: John Waldron, Robert Hubbard, Jason (Valerie) Hubbard, Chris (Jordan) Hubbard and Jessica Hubbard; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Juanita Dean of Murphysboro; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alma Jewel; and a son, Michael Hubbard.
Funeral Services for James W. Hubbard will be Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Pastor Kent Eaton. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the Murphysboro American Legion Post #127 and the United States Air Force.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the hour service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Animal Shelter and will be accepted at the funeral home.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.