James W. Hubbard

Nov. 24, 1931 - March 31, 2022

CARBONDALE — James W. Hubbard, age 90, of Carbondale, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Reflections Memory Care.

He was born November 24, 1931, in Carbondale to John and Lura (Frost) Hubbard. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. In February of 1956 he married Alma Jewel Martin. They shared 62years of making wonderful memories. She preceded him on March 25, 2018.

He had worked for the Agronomy Research Center in SIU Agriculture Department. He had participated in the Carbondale Farmers Market for over 40 years

He was a lifelong farmer on the Hubbard Farms, only halting farming to serve his country. He was a 4H leader for many years. He loved to travel.

James is survived by his children: Anita (Rex) Aldridge and Randy (Laura) Hubbard, all of Carbondale; grandchildren: John Waldron, Robert Hubbard, Jason (Valerie) Hubbard, Chris (Jordan) Hubbard and Jessica Hubbard; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Juanita Dean of Murphysboro; many other relatives and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alma Jewel; and a son, Michael Hubbard.

Funeral Services for James W. Hubbard will be Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Pastor Kent Eaton. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the Murphysboro American Legion Post #127 and the United States Air Force.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the hour service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Animal Shelter and will be accepted at the funeral home.

