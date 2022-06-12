James W. "Jim" Heilig

Feb. 27, 1947 - June 3, 2022

PANAMA CITY, FL — James W. "Jim" Heilig, age 75, of Panama City, FL, and formerly of Paducah, KY, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Jim was employed at P&L Railroad and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents: William Warren Heilig, Jr. and Lorene Heilig; and sister, Barbara Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pam Heilig; son, Chad Heilig of Paducah, KY; daughter, Jill Leigh (Ross) of Owensboro, KY; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Billy Heilig (Debbie) of Pulaski, IL.

A graveside service will take place at Mounds City National Cemetery at a later date.

Those wishing to leave condolences online may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com.