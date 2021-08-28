James W. Wright
1930 - 2021
MURPHYSBORO – James W. Wright, 90, of Murphysboro passed away at 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. James was born on April 18, 1930 in Murphysboro a son to the late John E. and Etta C. (McDowell) Wright. He was united in marriage to Laura Lovan on January 20, 1951.
Jim was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro; he was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 127 and V.F.W Post 7190 both in Murphysboro. He served on both boards of the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce and The City National Bank. Jim played on the 1946, 1947, 1948 Murphysboro Township Football Teams that led to his three Hall of Fame Awards. Jim always credited his success in life and business to what he learned from Doc Bencini on the football field. One of his greatest joys later in life was watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports.
Jim and his wife Laura were co-owners and founders of Wright Building Center in Murphysboro. Jim and Laura actively managed and operated Wright Building Center in Murphysboro for over 50 years.
In keeping with Jim and Laura's wishes, cremation has been accorded. A joint memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro; Rev. Shaker Samuel of the First Baptist Church will officiate. Jim and Laura's immediate family will receive family and friends from 3:30 p.m. until the hour of services on Tuesday at the First Baptist Church.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Murphysboro or the Murphysboro Education Foundation/Athletics.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Bruce Doerr of Murphysboro, one son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Jayne Ann Wright of Murphysboro; four grandchildren: Brett (Rebecca) Doerr, Melinda (Matthew) Guthman, Jared Wright of St. Louis, and Jami Lee (Tony) Boyle; eight great-grandchildren: Ellee and Isabelle Doerr; Avery, Myles and Kate Guthman; Leighton, Rowan and Baylor Boyle. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Charles (Chloe) Wright and Jack (Arlene) Wright.
