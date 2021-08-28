James W. Wright

1930 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO – James W. Wright, 90, of Murphysboro passed away at 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. James was born on April 18, 1930 in Murphysboro a son to the late John E. and Etta C. (McDowell) Wright. He was united in marriage to Laura Lovan on January 20, 1951.

Jim was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro; he was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 127 and V.F.W Post 7190 both in Murphysboro. He served on both boards of the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce and The City National Bank. Jim played on the 1946, 1947, 1948 Murphysboro Township Football Teams that led to his three Hall of Fame Awards. Jim always credited his success in life and business to what he learned from Doc Bencini on the football field. One of his greatest joys later in life was watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports.

Jim and his wife Laura were co-owners and founders of Wright Building Center in Murphysboro. Jim and Laura actively managed and operated Wright Building Center in Murphysboro for over 50 years.