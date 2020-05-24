MURPHYSBORO — James W. Wright, 90, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home.
James was born April 18, 1930, in Murphysboro, a son to the late John E. and Etta C. (McDowell) Wright.
He was united in marriage to Laura Lovan on Jan. 20, 1951. Laura survives of Murphysboro.
Jim was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 127 and VFW Post 7190, both in Murphysboro.
He served on both boards of the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce and The City National Bank. Jim played on the 1946, 1947, 1948 Murphysboro Township Football Teams that led to his three Hall of Fame Awards. Jim always credited his success in life and business to what he learned from Doc Bencini on the football field. One of his greatest joys later in life was watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports.
Jim was the founder of Wright Building Center in Murphysboro which has been in business for more than 50 years.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years; one daughter, Kathy (Bruce) Doerr of Murphysboro; one son, Jerry (Jayne Ann) Wright of Murphysboro; four grandchildren, Brett (Rebecca) Doerr, Melinda (Matthew) Guthman, Jared Wright of St. Louis, and Jami Lee (Tony) Boyle; eight great-grandchildren, Ellee and Isabelle Doerr, Avery, Myles and Kate Guthman, Leighton, Rowan and Baylor Boyle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles (Chloe) Wright and Jack (Arlene) Wright.
In keeping with Jim's wishes, cremation has been accorded. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Murphysboro or the Murphysboro Education Foundation/Athletics.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
