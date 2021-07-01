James Warren Crain
1933 - 2021
CAPE GIRARDEAU - James Warren Crain, 88, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Mounds, IL, passed away peacefully, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, on June 30, 2021.
James W. was born in Cairo, Illinois on June 4, 1933 to Joseph and Alline (Settlemoir) Crain. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Nancy Crain Nelson, and infant brother, Donald.
He graduated from the Mound City Community High School and then the University of Illinois where he also received his officer's commission in the US Army. James served as an intelligence officer in the US Army Signal Corps for four years. Following military service James returned home and joined Crain Enterprises, a family business where he remained until his retirement. Throughout his life James was an active community leader, Rotarian, historian, Mason, and inventor for which he was awarded a patent. He also served on the Illinois State Board for the American Heart Association and was active for many years at the Egyptian Country Club.
Previous marriages to Carolyn and Elizabeth, both deceased.
James is lovingly remembered by his two sons: Steve (Rita) and Jeff (Teri) Crain; four grandchildren: Jennifer Bradshaw, Lisa Parsons Olivia Crain, Jeffrey "Jack" Crain; and five great-grandchildren.
A private service is planned at a later date with interment in Mound City National Cemetery with military honors.
Crain Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is handling arrangements.
To leave online condolences, visit www.crainsonline.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.