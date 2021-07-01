James Warren Crain

He graduated from the Mound City Community High School and then the University of Illinois where he also received his officer's commission in the US Army. James served as an intelligence officer in the US Army Signal Corps for four years. Following military service James returned home and joined Crain Enterprises, a family business where he remained until his retirement. Throughout his life James was an active community leader, Rotarian, historian, Mason, and inventor for which he was awarded a patent. He also served on the Illinois State Board for the American Heart Association and was active for many years at the Egyptian Country Club.