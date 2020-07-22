James Wynn
BELKNAP — James Wynn, 31, of Belknap, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24 at the funeral home. Burial will follow.

To plant a tree in memory of James Wynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

