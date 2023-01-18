Jamie Leigh Mikutis Galli

1964 - 2023

WEST FRANKFORT — Jamie Leigh Mikutis Galli passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO surrounded by her family after suffering complications from an illness.

Jamie was born on Nov. 2, 1964, to Tom Mikutis and Sandy Mikutis. Jamie was united in marriage to Bradley Galli on Dec. 19, 1987 and he has been by her side for 35 years. Together, Brad and Jamie have two beautiful daughters that she adored, Airika Brooke Williams and husband Ryan and Alexis Joy Dobbs and husband David. The light of her life was her beautiful granddaughter Gwendelyn Williams who loved to call her JJ.

Jamie graduated West Frankfort Community High School in 1983 and went on to pursue a successful 22-year career in workforce at Management, Training and Consulting Corp. (ManTraCon) where her passion was helping people who were laid off reenter the workforce through job training. She was awarded the President's award from the Illinois Employment Training Association for all of her great work.

After retiring from Man-Tra-Con, Jamie loved spending time traveling and enjoying time with her family and friends. She enjoyed casino time with her dad, beach time with her mother and sister and pool time with her friends and family. Jamie was a very generous and a loyal friend. She always went out of her way to be sure her family and friends felt appreciated and loved. She also loved her animals very much.

She is survived by her husband, Brad, her parents Tom Mikutis of West Frankfort, Sandra Mikutis and partner Hank Rogers of Bradenton, FL, daughter Airika, (Ryan) Williams, granddaughter Gwendelyn Williams of Du Quoin, IL, grandson Gage Williams, daughter Alexis (David) Dobbs of Largo, FL, niece Cassandra Joy Nicholas (Chase) Martin, nephew Blake Thomas Nicholas, nephew Brett (Beth) Galli, nephew Jarren (Carly) Galli, niece Bryanna Ransom (Troy) Friedlander, niece Morgan Ransom (Steven) Petrakis, mother and father in-law Martha and Jack Galli of West Frankfort, IL, brother and sister in-law Bryan and Kathy Galli of Columbia, MO, brother and sister in-law Dave and Kim Ransom of Columbia, Ohio, brother in-law Corey Nicholas of Sarasota, FL, aunt and uncle Bev and Dave Heavener of Jacksonville Beach, FL, uncle Jack Russell of West Frankfort, uncle Kevin Mikutis of West Frankfort, aunt Karen Lewis of St. Charles, MO, any many cousins and friends who loved her.

Jamie was preceded in death by her beloved sister Bobbi Gay Mikutis Nicholas and her grandparents, Bob and Joy Richards, Ben and Alice Mikutis, aunt Libby Richards Dodson, aunt Sandy (Mikutis) Russell, and uncle Larry Lewis.

Jamie was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in the Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, IL at 11 a.m. with Dave Ransom and Joe Wagner officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Donations can be made to NubAbility in Du Quoin and will be accepted at the funeral home.