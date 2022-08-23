Jamieson G. Shotts

1942 - 2022

KEY WEST, FL — Jamieson G. Shotts peacefully passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, FL, surrounded in love with his daughter and his adored nephews.

Jamie was born June 15, 1942 in Julesburg, CO to James and Ida Shotts. In Julesburg he worked with his dad at the local Conoco station and graduated Julesburg High School in 1960 and treasured his classmates. After high school Jamie received a B.S. in chemistry with physics and math minors from Northwestern Oklahoma University. To further his education, he earned a M.S. in Radiation Safety from University of Oklahoma. Jamie met his love, Lynn, in Norman, OK and later married in 1969 in her hometown of Benton, IL.

Jamie started working for Southern Illinois University for several years before moving to Columbia, MO where he began his career of 26 years in Radiation Safety with the University of Missouri. Jamie lived in the country where his son Allan and daughter Julie were born. He enjoyed his days working and then going out to his barn to make noise, taking care of his small farm animals, gardening, being outdoors, assisting neighbors, and tinkering with gadgets of all sorts. A skilled and loyal man, full of knowledge, Jamie developed many close friends whom he cherished throughout his education, career, and retirement.

For many years his summer highlights were hunting and fly-fishing trips to the Rocky Mountains with his father, brother, son, and nephews. Later, he adjusted to family trips to the Indy 500 and absorbed a lot of St. Louis Blues hockey. Jamie loved a good road trip, he listened to music and drove hundreds of miles without hesitation, a family trait.

After retirement, he played a crucial role and helped develop, manage, and maintain the Benton, IL Farmer's Market for nearly 20 years. He was a SIU basketball supporter and traveled with and rooted on his team. Fair tractor pulls and races, cruise nights, car shows and attending his Class of 1960 reunions kept Jamie on the road. Jamie faithfully supported his community and home town in numerous ways, provided much needed knowledge, support, and a variety of donations to numerous programs throughout Julesburg, CO, Benton, IL and the United states. Jamie was a noble small-town man with a simple goal of doing for others and leaving things better than how found them.

A while back, Jamie moved to Key West fulfilling his and Lynn's dream of a final ocean view including ultimate star gazing.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Ida Shotts, wife Lynn, and brother John.

Survivors include son Allan (Kelly) Shotts; daughter Julie Shotts; Nephews Barry (Bridget) Shotts; Rick (Wendy) Shotts; Grandchildren Allyanah, Kolt, Remilynn and Storm; Great Niece Lauren Shotts; Great Nephew Thomas Shotts.

Celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Jamie's honor to Fort Sedgewick County Colorado Historical Society; Boone County Missouri 4-H Club; Benton, Illinois Fire Department; The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida.