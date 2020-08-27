 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamonte L. Allison
0 entries

Jamonte L. Allison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jamonte L. Allison

Allison

CARBONDALE — Jamonte L. Allison, Sr., 43, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

A visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in Jackson Funeral Home followed by a PRIVATE funeral service. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. CDC Guidelines for social distancing will be followed. A MASK IS REQUIRED.

To plant a tree in memory of Jamonte Allison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News