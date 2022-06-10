Jane Ann Rees

Early in life, Jane met the person she wanted to spend the rest of her life with, William Norman Rees, Jr., and they wed August 18, 1963. Not long after, Jane went to college and ultimately received her Master's in Education. She used that education as an elementary school teacher for 39 wonderful years, most of which were in the Herrin, Illinois, school district before retiring in 2005. Due to her many years as a teacher and many students, Jane was known to often say "I had them in kindergarten." Jane was inseparable from her husband. In their free time, they loved to travel and take cruises but had a special connection with going to Alaska. Jane was a selfless woman of faith, witnessing to and ever caring for the people around her. Although we are saddened at the loss of Jane, we rejoice that she is reunited with the love of her life.