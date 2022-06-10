Jane Ann Rees
July 25, 1945 - June 5, 2022
ROCKFORD — Jane Ann Rees, 76, went to be with her beloved husband in Heaven on June 5, 2022. Born in Chanute, Kansas, on July 25, 1945, daughter to Paul and Wauthena Jane Taylor.
Early in life, Jane met the person she wanted to spend the rest of her life with, William Norman Rees, Jr., and they wed August 18, 1963. Not long after, Jane went to college and ultimately received her Master's in Education. She used that education as an elementary school teacher for 39 wonderful years, most of which were in the Herrin, Illinois, school district before retiring in 2005. Due to her many years as a teacher and many students, Jane was known to often say "I had them in kindergarten." Jane was inseparable from her husband. In their free time, they loved to travel and take cruises but had a special connection with going to Alaska. Jane was a selfless woman of faith, witnessing to and ever caring for the people around her. Although we are saddened at the loss of Jane, we rejoice that she is reunited with the love of her life.
She will be missed by those who loved her most, her children: Jarrod (Sandie) Rees of Texas and Kathleen (David) Almy of Illinois; grandchildren: Emma (Masyn) and William Almy; as well as step-grandchildren: Zane (Miranda) and Gage (Becca) Faske; her twin brother, Mark (Brenda) Taylor; niece, Monica Quirarte; and so many beloved friends.
She is predeceased by her husband of nearly 56 years, Norman.
A graveside service will take place for Jane on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas. A fellowship is to follow at Sardis Congregational Church in Emporia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Sardis Congregational Church (send to 956 Road 100, Emporia, Kansas, 66801) or Herrin First Baptist Church (1500 S. 13th Street, Herrin, IL, 62948).
To send online condolences or share memories, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
