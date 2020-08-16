× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jane Ellen Atwood Smith, 75, of Clemmons, North Carolina, went home to be with her Lord at 8:55 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

She was born in Great Falls, Minnesota, on Sept. 19, 1944, the daughter of Altheda (Taylor) and William Atwood.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dan Smith of Clemmons, North Carolina; her loving children, Christine Smith-Hannah of Lewisville, North Carolina, and Shawn Smith of Clemmons, North Carolina; her granddaughter and son-n-law, Abaigeal Hannah and Dr. Sean Hannah of Lewisville, North Carolina; her loving brothers, William Atwood of Marion, Illinois, Lanny Atwood of Herrin, Illinois, and John Atwood of Johnston City, Illinois; her loving sister, Lois Guetersloh of Marion, Illinois; her sisters-in-law, Sandy Atwood of Herrin, Illinois, Sandy Hill of Du Quoin, Illinois, Mary Ellen Lovell of Denton, Texas; her brother-in-law, Danny Guetersloh of Marion, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Norma Lynne Burklow, of Marion, Illinois; and her loving son, Mark Carter, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.