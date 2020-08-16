Jane Ellen Atwood Smith, 75, of Clemmons, North Carolina, went home to be with her Lord at 8:55 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was born in Great Falls, Minnesota, on Sept. 19, 1944, the daughter of Altheda (Taylor) and William Atwood.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dan Smith of Clemmons, North Carolina; her loving children, Christine Smith-Hannah of Lewisville, North Carolina, and Shawn Smith of Clemmons, North Carolina; her granddaughter and son-n-law, Abaigeal Hannah and Dr. Sean Hannah of Lewisville, North Carolina; her loving brothers, William Atwood of Marion, Illinois, Lanny Atwood of Herrin, Illinois, and John Atwood of Johnston City, Illinois; her loving sister, Lois Guetersloh of Marion, Illinois; her sisters-in-law, Sandy Atwood of Herrin, Illinois, Sandy Hill of Du Quoin, Illinois, Mary Ellen Lovell of Denton, Texas; her brother-in-law, Danny Guetersloh of Marion, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Norma Lynne Burklow, of Marion, Illinois; and her loving son, Mark Carter, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Jane was a longtime resident of Marion, and graduated from Marion High School in 1962. She was married on July 2, 1971, and spent 49 wonderful years with the love of her life, Danny. She was a devout Pentecostal who spent much time in intercessory prayer and studying the Bible. Her faith and family were most important to her. She loved birds and animals, especially her dog, Betsy. Her favorite hobby was any type of puzzle.
There will be a memorial service held at the Goddard Chapel in Rose Hill Cemetery, Marion, where Jane will be laid to rest, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20. A graveside service at 2 p.m. and a celebration of life reception will follow that day. Jane was very loved by her family and will be truly missed.
