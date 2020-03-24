CENTRALIA — Jane Ellen Pacey, 78, of Centralia, passed away at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights, Missouri, at 8:20 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Jane was born Sept. 16, 1941, in Harrisburg, the daughter of William Leland and Beulah Marie (House) Armistead.

Jane married Richard Eugene Pacey on June 14, 1964, in Pinckneyville, and he survives her in Centralia.

She is also survived by her two sons, Brian Pacey of Du Quoin, and Steven Pacey of Nashville, Tennessee; and a very special friend and “daughter” Cydney Griffith of Carbondale; brother, Paul Edwin Armistead of Carlyle; two sisters-in-law, Alba Armistead of Oceanside, California, and Edie Armistead of Three Rivers, Michigan; and a niece and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Robert, James, Richard and Kenneth Armistead.

Private Family Funeral Services for Mrs. Jane Ellen Pacey will be conducted, with the Rev. Sidney Davis, Jr. officiating. Inurnment will follow in Linn Mount Vernon Cemetery in Washburn at a later date. As a result of current national health circumstances, friends are invited to join with Jane's family via Live Stream at www.centraliafumc.org at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28.