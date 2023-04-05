Jane Elspeth Charles

May 4, 1934 - March 26, 2023

CREAL SPRINGS — Jane Elspeth Charles of Creal Springs, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Integrity Nursing Home in Marion, Illinois.

She is the wife of: Edward Charles; mother of: David (Jackie) Charles, Albert (Robyn) Charles, Frank Charles, and Delores Charles; dear grandmother and great-grandmother; and sister of Charles (Janet) Schmid.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Rev. David Estep officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Dementia Society of America.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.