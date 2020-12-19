CARBONDALE — Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Martha “Jane” Franklin passed away on Dec. 9, 2020, in Barnes-Jewish Hospital at the age of 73.

Jane was born Sept. 21, 1947, in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Morris. Jane was a lifelong resident of Carbondale and graduated from the Carbondale Community High School in 1965.

On July 22, 1967, Jane married Ross Franklin, also of Carbondale; and he survives.

Jane was employed by Cherry Insurance Services for 22 years, working in their commercial lines division.

Also surviving are two children, Jeff Franklin (Darrell Bryant) of Carbondale and Christi Bonaccorsi (Bill) of Chicago; three grandchildren, Maxwell, Katie and Kristopher; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Amelia.

Private graveside services were conducted in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale, with the Rev. John Annable officiating.

A Celebration of Jane's Life will be conducted when everyone can again gather safely.

Family requests memorial donations be made to the SIH Foundation Cancer Institute.

Walker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

“As is a tale, so is a life: Not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters.” Seneca