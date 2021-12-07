Jane Garrison Spackman
1929 - 2021
CARBONDALE — Jane Garrison Spackman, 92, died peacefully Friday December 1, 2021, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital.
Jane was born February 8, 1929, to Helen Riddle and Paul Remington Garrison.
She was married June 10, 1950, to Robert Reeser Spackman, Jr. They were married 34 years, 27 of which were spent in Carbondale where Robert "Doc" worked at SIU-C as the Athletic Trainer for all men's sports. Doc preceded Jane in death in 1984.
Together they had four children: Jill Spackman Skornia (David), Jan S. Wright, deceased, (Ron), Jenifer S. Cleland, also deceased (Tom) and son, Robert R. Spackman III.
They also had six grandchildren: Brian Pierce Fanella, Katie Remington Trujillo (Brandon), Joseph Remington Cleland, Sarah Jane Cleland, Laura Jan Spackman and Rachel Lauren Wright, deceased. Additionally, they had two great grandchildren: Andrew Remington Trujillo and Harper Jane Trujillo.
Jane played duplicate bridge for many years and was the first woman in Carbondale to achieve the Life Master bridge player award.
She was also a member of the Carbondale Antique Club having collected and refinished almost all of the antique furniture in her home.
Both she and Doc were avid golfers and members at Jackson County Country Club.
In deference to Jane's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. She will be taken to her family burial plot located at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Columbia, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and the Robert R. Spackman, Jr. Memorial Award Fund Account # 302531 at SIU C/O SIU Foundation Coyler Hall 1235 Douglas Drive Mail Code 6805 Carbondale Illinois 62901
Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale entrusted with arrangements.
