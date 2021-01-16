Jane M. Snail
CARBONDALE - Jane M. Snail, 94, passed away on January 12, 2021, at Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin, Illinois. A funeral mass for immediate family only will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale, with Father Bob Flannery officiating. Visitation (again, for immediate family only) will be at the church at 10:00 a.m. View the full obituary and a livestream of the service at www.meredithfh.com.
In place of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund https://tinyurl.com/y5yul2av 781-237-3800, or Victory Dream Center Food Pantry (607 E College St, Carbondale, IL 62901).
