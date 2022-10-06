Janet D. Kopriva

Janet was a secretary at the Army headquarters from 1947-1951, where she spent three of those years in Tokyo, Japan. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Carbondale, where she was the president of the meetings for two years. She loved serving people and worked for Meals On Wheels for three years. She also drove people from place to place when she worked for Independent Living, where she worked for 15 years. Janet also worked as a realtor in St. Louis for over 15 years. She loved to paint, work in her gardens and decorate homes. She enjoyed decorating so much, over the years she bought eight houses to redecorate. She loved traveling and was proud to have climbed Mount Fuji, the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building. She wrote a book for her family that included details about their ancestry.