Janet D. Kopriva

1927 - 2022

RED BUD — Janet D. Kopriva, 95, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, in Red Bud, IL. She was born to the late Stephen and Fannie (Smith) Kisco, on May 30, 1927, in Chicago. Janet graduated from Southshore High School in Chicago in 1945. She married M. Edward Kopriva in 1951. He preceded her in death.

Janet was a secretary at the Army headquarters from 1947-1951, where she spent three of those years in Tokyo, Japan. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Carbondale, where she was the president of the meetings for two years. She loved serving people and worked for Meals On Wheels for three years. She also drove people from place to place when she worked for Independent Living, where she worked for 15 years. Janet also worked as a realtor in St. Louis for over 15 years. She loved to paint, work in her gardens and decorate homes. She enjoyed decorating so much, over the years she bought eight houses to redecorate. She loved traveling and was proud to have climbed Mount Fuji, the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building. She wrote a book for her family that included details about their ancestry.

Janet is survived by her children: Ronald (Kim) Kopriva, Mansfield, TX; Sandra Falk, Indianapolis, IN; Linda (Matt) Brennecke, Forest Lake, MN; and Kenneth (Jena) Kopriva, Sparta, IL; grandchildren, Kristopher, Kerri, Katharine, Veronica, Sean, Larry, LeAnna, Kevin, Mark, Stephen, Joseph, Ryan and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Koa, Jori, Aiden, Teegan, Lila, Reese, Desi, Jacob, Nevaeh, Gianna, Jonah and Kalvin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Jim Falk; and her cousin, Wanda Wilson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Avenue Marion, IN 46953. There will be a visitation held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor Todd Graham officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the VA Hospital in Marion to help paraplegic patients.

