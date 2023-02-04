Janet K. Fassel
CARBONDALE – Janet Kay Fassel, 84, passed away surrounded by her loving daughters on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Memorial service for Janet will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 12 p.m. at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in De Soto. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Wednesday.
Memorial may be made in Janet's memory to Indian Hill Cemetery C/O George Jacobs, 3880 Fawn Drive, Marion, IL 62959 or Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 114 South Oak Street, De Soto, IL 62924.
For more information or to read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.
