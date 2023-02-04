CARBONDALE – Janet Kay Fassel, 84, passed away surrounded by her loving daughters on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Memorial service for Janet will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 12 p.m. at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in De Soto. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Wednesday.