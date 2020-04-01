Janet L. Wittenborn

She is lovingly remembered by her children, Jay (Hilary), Jeff, Julie (Steve Sikorski); and grandchildren, Graham, Harper, Claire, Katelyn, Nathan, and Amber (Trevor); great-grandchildren, Karter, Addison, Hayden, and Haley; her brother, Brad Graham (Tina) and their children, Alle (Layne), Nate (Jen), Zach and Jill, and grandchildren Sydney and Isaac (and soon Baby Tucker) along with cousins in southeast Missouri; and brothers/sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces from the Wittenborn Family; and by her wonderful neighbors and friends.