Janet L. Wittenborn

MURPHYSBORO — Janet Lou (Graham) Wittenborn, 82, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Mrs. Wittenborn was a much loved and respected (retired) elementary school teacher in Murphysboro.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Jay (Hilary), Jeff, Julie (Steve Sikorski); and grandchildren, Graham, Harper, Claire, Katelyn, Nathan, and Amber (Trevor); great-grandchildren, Karter, Addison, Hayden, and Haley; her brother, Brad Graham (Tina) and their children, Alle (Layne), Nate (Jen), Zach and Jill, and grandchildren Sydney and Isaac (and soon Baby Tucker) along with cousins in southeast Missouri; and brothers/sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces from the Wittenborn Family; and by her wonderful neighbors and friends.
A public celebration will be planned after social restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be made to American Lung or Heart Association or local school programs.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
