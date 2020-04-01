Janet L. Wittenborn
0 entries

Janet L. Wittenborn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Janet Lou (Graham) Wittenborn, 82, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Mrs. Wittenborn was a much loved and respected (retired) elementary school teacher in Murphysboro.

She is lovingly remembered by her children, Jay (Hilary), Jeff, Julie (Steve Sikorski); and grandchildren, Graham, Harper, Claire, Katelyn, Nathan, and Amber (Trevor); great-grandchildren, Karter, Addison, Hayden, and Haley; her brother, Brad Graham (Tina) and their children, Alle (Layne), Nate (Jen), Zach and Jill, and grandchildren Sydney and Isaac (and soon Baby Tucker) along with cousins in southeast Missouri; and brothers/sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces from the Wittenborn Family; and by her wonderful neighbors and friends.

A public celebration will be planned after social restrictions are lifted.

Memorials may be made to American Lung or Heart Association or local school programs.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Wittenborn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News